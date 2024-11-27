Spring Hill Police Warn Residents About Firearm Thefts from Unlocked Vehicles

Spring Hill Police are urging residents to secure their firearms and vehicles during this holiday season.

On Tuesday, police say two handguns were reported stolen from unlocked cars. Both incidents involved no signs of forced entry.

Officers are reminding the community that even in seemingly safe neighborhoods, leaving items like firearms in unlocked cars can lead to preventable crimes. Ensure all vehicles are locked and remove firearms or other valuables before leaving the vehicle unattended, especially overnight.

