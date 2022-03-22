Spring Hill Police to Participate in ‘Slow Down Tennessee’

Spring Hill, TN – The Spring Hill Police Department (SHPD) is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to promote “Slow Down Tennessee.” During April 15 – 29, the SHPD will increase education, awareness, and enforcement efforts to help reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities statewide.

For the year of 2021, the SHPD investigated 58 crashes that were due to speeding. 1 of those was a fatality.

The SHPD Traffic Unit will be out looking for motorists who are speeding in school zones, neighborhoods, and on state/local routes.

The State of Tennessee requires motorists to always exercise due care and maintain a safe speed while driving. Speed limits may vary depending on the county and road conditions; therefore, drivers must always pay attention and adhere to posted speed limits to ensure the safety of all roadway users.

For more information about speeding, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org/slow.