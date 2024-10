The Spring Hill Police Department will host a Trunk-or-Treat on October 26, 2024, from 5 PM to 8 PM at Fischer Park, located at 4285 Port Royal Rd, Spring Hill, TN 37174.

Bring your family and friends for an evening filled with fun and plenty of candy! Decorated booths and a safe environment for trick-or-treating will be waiting to delight your little ghouls and goblins.

Mark your calendars and come celebrate Halloween! Don’t forget to wear your favorite costume!

