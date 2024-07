The Spring Hill Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint beginning on Friday, July 26th from 11 pm until 1 am.

This checkpoint will be located on Main St. close to Crossings Blvd.

A Tennessee Supreme Court ruling requires this notification.

Year to date the SHPD has made 87 arrests for driving under the influence. Please remember to choose a sober ride.

Source: Spring Hill Police Department

