Spring Hill Police Seek Motorcycle Rider After Hit-And-Run

Spring Hill Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the rider of a small motorcycle, about 125cc, that fled the scene of a crash on Main Street at Williford Court.

The incident happened on September 26 around 5:40 p.m. Police say the motorcycle struck another vehicle before leaving the area. The rider is described as a white male in his early teens with long brown shaggy hair, wearing a helmet and black jeans.

Anyone with information, or parents who believe this may be their child, are asked to contact Spring Hill Police dispatch at 931-486-2632 or submit a tip here.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email