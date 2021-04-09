Spring Hill Police Searching for Suspect in Armed Bank Robbery

The Spring Hill Police Department is investigating an armed bank robbery that occurred at First Citizens National Bank at 2035 Wall St. in Spring Hill.
According to a social media post from Spring Hill Police, there were no injuries to any bank staff. The suspect left on foot. Police are working on obtaining any video footage of the suspect.
According to witnesses, the suspects’ description is a male 5’8″, and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He was wearing a plaid shirt with pink-white, and red stripes. Witnesses also said the suspect had a tattoo on one wrist and was wearing grey sweatpants.
FBI Nashville will be the lead on this investigation. All tips can be submitted at https://tips.fbi.gov/.
