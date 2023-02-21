Spring Hill Police Search for Walmart Shoplifter

From Spring Hill Police Department:

The SHPD is investigating alleged shoplifting at Walmart that happened on February 5, 2023.

The suspect loaded a shopping cart full of tools and left the store. The tools are valued at $3500.

The person has neck tattoos and left in a Hyundai Sonata with a license plate stolen out of Davidson County.

If you can identify this person, please get in touch with Detective Gillam at 931-451-0783 or at sgillam@springhilltn.org. You may also submit an anonymous tip here.