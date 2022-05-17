Spring Hill Police Responds to ‘Shots-fired’ Call at Walden Creek Apartments

May 17, 2022 – 2:37- Spring Hill Officers canvassed the apartment complex but were unable to find any persons or property hit by gunfire. Local hospitals were contacted but none had shooting victims admitted.

1:50 PM- Several shell casings have been found by building 24. At this time we have not located any damage to buildings or any persons hit by gunfire.

Spring Hill Officers are on scene at Walden Creek Apartments (1000 Walden Creek Trace) to a reported shots fired call. We are still gathering information at this time. We will release more when it becomes available.

Apartment residents- if an officer did not speak to you today but you have information relating to this incident, you can submit an anonymous tip here.

MORE CRIME NEWS