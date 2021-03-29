Spring Hill Police Responded to Single Vehicle Wreck Sunday

On Sunday, March 28th at 3:45 AM SHPD officers responded to a call of a subject walking on Kedron Rd. close to Golf View Way. Officers located the subject who told them that they were driving their vehicle (pictured above) on Port Royal Rd. close to the bridge over Rutherford Creek.

The vehicle left the roadway and went into Rutherford Creek. The subject was able to get out of their vehicle and walk to Kedron Rd where they were later found. The vehicle was pulled from the creek today after a local drone operator was able to locate the vehicle some 300 yards from the bridge, still in the creek.

The driver sustained minor injuries but did not wish EMS transport.