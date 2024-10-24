Spring Hill Police Respond to Shooting at Target Wednesday Evening

October 24, 2024 – Spring Hill, TN – On October 23rd at 7:10 pm SHPD officers responded to a disturbance at Target (1033 Crossings Blvd) to a reported argument inside the store between two women. The investigation into the incident revealed that two women were shopping in the back section of Target when they got into an argument for reasons that are still under investigation. The verbal argument turned into a physical fight between the two women. For reasons that are still under investigation, one woman fired one round from a handgun in the direction of the other woman. The round did not hit any person. The suspect female was seen on video leaving the store and getting into a car with the person that she came into the store with. That car then left the area. The two women did not know each other.

Detectives are speaking to witnesses and have taken a statement from the woman who was shot at. The shooter was identified as a 24-year-old woman with an address on her driver’s license in Columbia, TN. The suspect is cooperating and providing a statement to detectives. The investigation is ongoing. More information will be released at the appropriate time.

Source: Spring Hill Police

