Spring Hill Police Officer Injured in Crash

According to WSMV a Spring Hill police officer was injured Tuesday around 2:45 pm when he lost control of his motorcycle, went over the handlebars, and landed on the road. The crash happened on Main Street in the Rippavilla area.
The officer was taken to Vanderbilt in stable condition.
Main St NB in the area of Rippavilla will be closed to one lane due to a traffic crash involving a single vehicle crash involving an SHPD vehicle. The officer has been transported to an area hospital. pic.twitter.com/JFUJm8wtu0
— Spring Hill Police (@SHPDTN) March 30, 2021
