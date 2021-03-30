Spring Hill Police Officer Injured in Crash

By
Michael Carpenter
-
spring hill police car with logo

According to WSMV a Spring Hill police officer was injured Tuesday around 2:45 pm when he lost control of his motorcycle, went over the handlebars, and landed on the road. The crash happened on Main Street in the Rippavilla area.

The officer was taken to Vanderbilt in stable condition.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Gabi
Match coverage, compare rates and save.
How to knock hundreds off your home and auto insurance in minutes
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Consolidate your debt and save money while you pay it down...
Overcome your credit card debt

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here