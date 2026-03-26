Spring Hill Police Offering Self-Defense Classes For Women

A local police department is inviting women in the community to take part in a hands-on safety program focused on awareness and self-defense.

The Spring Hill Police Department is hosting Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) classes aimed at building confidence and teaching practical personal safety skills. The program includes instruction on situational awareness, risk reduction strategies, and basic techniques to help participants respond to and escape potentially dangerous situations.

The classes will be offered in two separate three-day sessions: April 20, 21, and 23, or May 12 through 14. Each session runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 800 Hathaway Boulevard in Spring Hill.

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Officials say the course is open to women of all fitness levels, with no prior experience required. The cost to participate is $25, and space may be limited. Find tickets here

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