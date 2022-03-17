Spring Hill Police Need Help Identifying the Driver of a Vehicle

Spring Hill, TN – On March 15th at 6:27 PM an SHPD officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Maury Hill St. and Main St.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver opened the door and told the officer that “you got me,” shut the door and drove off. The driver was a black male who appeared to be in his mid to late 30s.

The vehicle headed south on Main St. and then exited onto Saturn Pkwy heading towards Beechcroft Rd. The license plate on the vehicle came back to another vehicle that was registered to a female.

If you can identify the driver, please submit an anonymous tip here.

