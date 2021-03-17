UPDATED: Missing Spring Hill 11-Year-old has Been Found

By
Michael Carpenter
-

UPDATE 3:30 pm: The missing juvenile has been located.

Spring Hill Police are currently looking for Kennedy who is 11 years old, in the area of Spring Hill Place subdivision (off Duplex RD between Hurt Rd and Buckner LN).

She left on foot and was last seen wearing yellow shorts and black/white shirt.

Police are asking the public NOT to volunteer to help search due to tracking dogs being deployed. If you see her please dial 911 or 931-486-2632.

