Spring Hill Police Looking for Suspects Involved in a Hit and run

On Friday, March 26th at 8:44 PM a motorist reported that they were involved in a collision with the above-pictured vehicle and occupants. The collision occurred on Port Royal Rd. close to Twice Daily’s gas station.

The vehicle appears to be a Nissan Sentra around the model years of 2016 to 2018. The vehicle did sustain front-end damage. Once the driver of the above vehicle realized that police were on the way, the driver and occupant fled the scene.

If you can identify the vehicle or its occupants, please submit an anonymous tip here.