Spring Hill Police Looking for Missing Juveniles Age 13 and 15

The SHPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two missing juveniles.
On Monday, March 29th at 10:40 AM officers were dispatched to a missing person report. Parents of the juveniles stated that both juveniles left the campus of Spring Station Middle School and were not located.
John is 4’9″ and weighs 80 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Joshua is 5’01” and weighs 90 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
1 of 2
If you know where either juvenile is, please call our dispatch at 931-486-2632 or you may submit an anonymous tip here.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Tally
Consolidate your debt and save money while you pay it down...
Overcome your credit card debt
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
Match coverage, compare rates and save.
How to knock hundreds off your home and auto insurance in minutes