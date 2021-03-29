Spring Hill Police Looking for Missing Juveniles Age 13 and 15

The SHPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two missing juveniles.

On Monday, March 29th at 10:40 AM officers were dispatched to a missing person report. Parents of the juveniles stated that both juveniles left the campus of Spring Station Middle School and were not located.

John is 4’9″ and weighs 80 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Joshua is 5’01” and weighs 90 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where either juvenile is, please call our dispatch at 931-486-2632 or you may submit an anonymous tip here.