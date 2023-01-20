Spring Hill Police Investigation Friday Morning Crash that Left Three People Dead

The Spring Hill Police Department is investigating a crash that killed three people early Friday morning on January 20, 2023.

According to WSMV and SHPD, the crash involved two vehicles and happened around 6:30 AM around the Rippavilla location on Main St in Spring Hill.

The identities of the victims have not been made available yet.

UPDATE 9:33 AM – The roadway is OPEN.

UPDATE 7:10 AM- Main St northbound is open at this time. Main St southbound will be closed for an extended period of time.

