Spring Hill Police Investigating Vehicle Burglary at Jerry Erwin

Spring Hill, TN – The SHPD requests the public’s assistance in identifying the persons in the above pictures.

On January 21st, the victim’s vehicle was entered while they were at Jerry Erwin Park (3410 Kedron Road). The victim’s credit card was used at Kroger on Port Royal Road for about $2,000 worth of purchases.

The subjects left in a silver-colored SUV. The license plate and make/model are not known.

If you can identify these subjects, please get in touch with Det. Josh Weber at jweber@springhilltn.org | 931-451-0758 or submit an anonymous tip here.