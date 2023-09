September 19, 2023 – On August 15, someone allegedly took a DeWalt toolset, roll of wire, and a drop cloth valued at $930 from Lowes.

The subject has tattoos of flames on his right calf and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

If you can identify this person, please contact Detective Stefani Gillam at 931-451-0783 | sgillam@springhilltn.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip here.

Source: Spring Hill Police Department