From Spring Hill Police

Spring Hill, TN– The SHPD is investigating a burglary at Yankee Clipper (1220 School St.) on November 28, 2022, at 1:25 AM.

The subject pictured below entered the building and then allegedly attempted to set fire to a set of documents. A checkbook was also allegedly stolen.

If you can identify this person, please contact Detective Gillam at sgillam@springhilltn.org or submit an anonymous tip here.