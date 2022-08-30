Spring Hill Police Investigating Bomb Threat at Main Street McDonald’s

Update 8-29 7:55 PM: Building has been searched and NO explosive devices were located. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

Monday, August 29, 2022 at 5:49 PM: According to the Spring Hill Police Department’s Twitter page, Spring Hill PD is investigating a bomb threat at the McDonald’s location at 5431 Main St. The store has been evacuated. Please avoid the area.

Columbia Police has a bomb technician responding to this location to assist.

The bomb threat was communicated via phone. Out of an abundance of caution, the area around the store has been blocked.