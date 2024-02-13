Spring Hill Police Investigating Attempted Walmart Shoplifting

February 13, 2024 – Detectives want to identify a person who allegedly attempted to steal several iPhones from Walmart on January 22nd.

The person pictured above allegedly attempted to gain access to a display case containing several phones using a screwdriver. The person was interrupted by store employees and left the parking lot in a white Chrysler Town and Country van.

Walmart employees told the responding officer that this person was also a suspect in several other thefts from Walmarts in the area.

If you can identify this person, please contact Detective Josh Weber at 931.451.0758 | [email protected]. You can also submit an anonymous tip here.

Source: Spring Hill Police