Spring Hill, TN – On Monday, September 19th at 8:30 PM SHPD officers responded to Harvey Park (4001 Miles Johnson Pkwy.) to a report of an alleged assault that occurred at the park.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim. The victim and suspect are acquittances. There is no known danger to the public.

The investigation is in its early stages and detectives are actively pursuing leads and collecting evidence. More information will be released when it becomes available.