The City of Spring Hill will begin examinations for full-time police officers. All testing dates will be provided via email upon receipt of complete applications. Incomplete applications WILL NOT be considered.

The City of Spring Hill offers equal employment opportunities to all job applicants without regard to race, gender, creed, color, age, religion, national origin, physical impairment, or other non-merit factors. Minorities are encouraged to apply.

For any questions, please email [email protected]. No phone calls, please.

Please apply online HERE Spring Hill Police Department to Begin Examinations for Full-time Officers.

Qualifications:

H.S. diploma or equivalent required

MUST be 21 years or older at the time of testing

MUST possess a valid, unrestricted driver’s license

MUST be a citizen of the United States

Disqualifications include, but are not limited to:

Convictions, guilty plea, or nolo contendere of a felony offense

Conviction of a crime of moral turpitude

A conviction for any federal, state, or local ordinance relating to force, violence, theft, dishonesty, gambling, liquor, or controlled substance

Any violation of a domestic statute, including Orders of Protections

Delinquent on Child Support, student loans, etc.

DUI convictions or interlock devices required

Dishonorable discharge or equivalent from any armed forces

Visible tattoos, body art, or intentional brandings that are deemed offensive or provocative shall be concealed from public view while on duty. Tattoos, body art, or brandings that are deemed

offensive or provocative and can’t be covered will not be permitted.

Testing Requirements:

Candidates will be required to submit to physical fitness testing, written testing, oral interviews, criminal background investigation, criminal and driving history search, fingerprints, medical examination, psychological examination, and deception test.

Employment Requirements:

Uncertified or out-of-state certified candidates must successfully complete Basic Law Enforcement

Police Academy or POST Transition School within 6 months of employment. Candidates must be able to work various hours and shifts, including 12-hour workdays (6 am-6 pm / 6 pm-6 am).

Benefits:

Starting pay $19.41/hr., with pay incentives for prior certified law enforcement experience and Criminal Justice related degrees

Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System

Free 25k life insurance policy with the option to purchase additional plans

Option for free family medical plan

Dental and vision insurance offered

Take-home car within a specified radius and after initial training is completed.

Uniforms and equipment are furnished with a $500 clothing allotment thereafter

Deadline: Applications will be accepted through January 31, 2021 @ 8:00 AM CST.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

The following duties are normal for this job. These are not to be construed as exclusive or all-inclusive. Other duties may be required and assigned.

May supervise, direct and evaluate assigned staff; may assign work and provide assistance/guidance.

Enforces all City and State codes, ordinances, laws, and regulations (both traffic and criminal) in order to protect life and property, prevent crime, and promote security.

Patrols designated areas via motor vehicle or on foot; make police presence known in a manner that contributes to the deterrence of law violations.

Prevents/discovers commission of a crime; apprehends criminals and offenders; writes citations and makes arrests as appropriate.

Responds to calls/complaints involving automobile accidents, misdemeanors, and felonies.

Conducts accident/criminal investigations; locates and questions witnesses, victims, or other persons and 2 takes statements; interrogates suspects; collects evidence; examines records;

testifies in court; serves warrants, obtains subpoenas and makes arrests; conducts surveillance; works undercover; prepares detailed investigative reports.

intervenes in fights/disputes which cause disturbances/confusion; mediates disputes.

Administers first aid as appropriate. Enforces vehicle parking and operating laws; use radar units to enforce speed laws, concentrating efforts on high-accident locations, citizen complaint locations, and locations where officers have observed high speed.

Establishes traffic control and police protection at incidents attracting crowds; performs police duties at parades, processions, and other events; provides security/escort services to individuals, businesses, or others as appropriate.

Examines premises of unoccupied buildings/residences to detect suspicious conditions; reports safety hazards associated with facilities serving the public (e.g., deficient streetlights, signs, road surfaces, etc.).

Provides assistance to motorists as appropriate.

Confers with staff, police officers, and others as necessary to obtain information or resolve problems; contacts command/supervisory personnel by radio, telephone, pager/beeper, voice mail, etc., for emergency response and critical incident communications.

Communicates effectively and coherently over law enforcement radio channels while initiating and responding to radio communications.

Provides assistance to other officers as needed; substitutes for co-workers in the temporary absence of same; performs flexible unit assignments as needed in emergency response.

Responds to questions, complaints, and requests for information/assistance by telephone or in-person from the general public, news media, court personnel, employees, officials, or other persons.

Answers the telephone; provides information, advice, and guidance; takes and relays messages and/or directs calls to appropriate personnel; returns calls as necessary.

Prepares reports, logs, citations, and other documentation; maintains files and logs; performs other clerical duties. Maintains current manuals, policies/procedures, bulletins, map books, etc., for reference and/or review.

Attends shift meetings, training sessions, and seminars as required to remain knowledgeable of City/departmental operations, to promote improved job performance, and to stay current with changing policies and procedures, codes, and criminal/civil case law.

Additional Job Functions

Performs other duties as required.

Minimum Training and Experience Required to Perform Essential Job Functions

Sixty credit hours of college education preferred. Requires Police Officer certification by the State of Tennessee within (6) months from the date of hire. Requires a valid Driver’s License.

(ADA) MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS OR STANDARDS REQUIRED TO PERFORM ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS: Must be physically able to operate a variety of machines, tools, and equipment which includes a motor vehicle, computer, calculator, copy machine, telephone, camera, video camera, tape recorder, two-way radio, radar gun, baton, handcuffs, gun/firearm, etc. Must be able to use body members to work, move or carry objects or materials. Must be able to exert in excess of one hundred pounds of force occasionally, and/or up-to fifty pounds of force frequently. Physical demand requirements are at levels of those for very heavy work.

DATA CONCEPTION: Requires the ability to compare and or judge the readily observable functional, technical, structural, or compositional characteristics (whether similar to or divergent from obvious standards) of data, people, or things.

INTERPERSONAL COMMUNICATION: Requires the ability to speak and/or signal people to convey or exchange technical or administrative information relating to law enforcement. Includes giving assignments and/or directions to co-workers or assistants.

LANGUAGE ABILITY: Requires the ability to read a variety of informational documentation, directions, instructions, and methods and procedures related to the job of a Police Officer. Requires the ability to write reports with proper format, punctuation, spelling, and grammar, using all parts of speech. Requires the ability to speak with and before others with poise, voice control, and confidence using correct English and a well-modulated voice.

INTELLIGENCE: Requires the ability to learn and understand basic to complex principles and techniques; to make independent judgments in absence of supervision; to acquire knowledge of topics related to the job of Police Officer.

VERBAL APTITUDE: Requires the ability to record and deliver information to supervisors and officials; explain procedures and policies; and follow verbal and written instructions, guidelines, and objectives.

NUMERICAL APTITUDE: Requires the ability to utilize mathematical formulas; add and subtract totals; multiply and divide; determine percentages; determine time and weight, and utilize statistical inference. General Order #2-4F Job Description- Patrol/Traffic Officer

FORM/SPATIAL APTITUDE: Requires the ability to inspect items for proper length, width, and shape, visually with equipment.

MOTOR COORDINATION: Requires the ability to coordinate hands and eyes using automated equipment.

MANUAL DEXTERITY: Requires the ability to handle a variety of items, equipment, control knobs, 4 switches, etc. Must have the ability to use one hand for twisting or turning motion while coordinating another hand with different activities. Must have average levels of eye/hand/foot coordination.

COLOR DISCRIMINATION: Requires the ability to differentiate colors and shades of color.

INTERPERSONAL TEMPERAMENT: Requires the ability to deal with people (i.e. staff, supervisors, the general public, and officials) beyond giving and receiving instructions such as in interpreting departmental policies and procedures. Must be adaptable to performing under considerable stress when confronted with an emergency related to the job of a Police Officer.

PHYSICAL COMMUNICATION: Requires the ability to talk and/or hear: (talking – expressing or exchanging ideas by means of spoken words). (Hearing – perceiving nature of sounds by ear).

KNOWLEDGE OF JOB: Has considerable knowledge of the policies, procedures, and activities of the City and Police Department practices as they pertain to the performance of duties relating to the job of Police Officer. Has considerable knowledge of local ordinances and of law enforcement practices, policies, and procedures as necessary in the completion of daily responsibilities. Knows how to develop and administer operations and staff plans and objectives for the expedient effectiveness of specific duties of the department. Knows how to keep abreast of any changes in policy, methods, computer operations, equipment needs, etc. as they pertain to departmental operations and activities. Is able to effectively communicate and interact with supervisors, members of the general public, and all other groups involved in the activities of the department. Is able to assemble information and make written reports and documents in a concise, clear, and effective manner. Has good organizational, human relations, and technical skills. Is able to use independent judgment and work with little direct supervision when necessary. Has the ability to comprehend, interpret, and apply regulations, procedures, and related information. Has comprehensive knowledge of the terminology, principles, and methods utilized within the department. Has the mathematical ability to handle required calculations. Is knowledgeable and proficient with computers. Is able to follow all precautionary measures when dealing with suspects who are known to be dangerous. Is able to remain calm in an emergency and/or life-threatening situation.

Updated 1/6/2022

