Spring Hill Police Arrest Teen for Attempted First Degree Murder

On Friday January 8th SHPD Officers were notified by the Columbia Police Department that a shooting victim (17 years of age) was at Maury Regional Hospital. The victim stated that the shooting occurred outside of a home on Belle Drive in Spring Hill a few hours earlier. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

One 16 year old has been arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and reckless endangerment. The shooting was not random and the parties involved are believed to have known each other. The investigation is ongoing.