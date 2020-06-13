



Spring Hill’s Parks and Recreation Department will open the playgrounds in all of the parks today, Saturday, June 13. Parents must be present and responsible to maintain social distancing of themselves and their children while playing and using the equipment.

Sanitizing stations will be available and it is recommended that they be used before and after the children play. Additionally, it is important that no more than 50 people be assembled at this time and the City will be periodically monitoring the playground activity. The splash pad at Port Royal Park as well as all park restrooms will remain closed.

The Mayor and City officials continue to take the health and wellbeing of their citizenry very

seriously, and up until now, have delayed opening the playgrounds in order to closely follow

the Governor’s Executive Orders, the regulations and recommendations of the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and regulations and guidelines developed by

Economic Recovery Group (ERG) established by Governor Bill Lee in April in the wake of the

COVID-19 pandemic. The City asks all to commit to protecting themselves and their

neighbors practicing good hygiene and thoughtful planning and consideration of others as

we work together to move forward past this COVID-19 crisis.

For more information regarding the ongoing COVID-19 situation in Spring Hill, please visit

the City website, www.springhilltn.org/625/COVID-19.



