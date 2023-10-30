Spring Hill PD Promotes Nine Officers

The Spring Hill Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of nine SHPD officers: one to the rank of captain, three to the rank of lieutenant, four to the rank of sergeant, and one to the rank of detective.

The Department congratulates each of these officers on their hard work and dedication.

Captain Justin Whitwell is a 19-year veteran of the SHPD. He will be assigned to lead the Field Operations Division.

Lieutenant Tommy Barber is an 18-year veteran of the SHPD. He will be assigned to lead the D patrol shift.

Lieutenant Geoff Betts is a 17-year veteran of the SHPD. He will be assigned to lead the B patrol shift.

Lieutenant Chad Estes is a four-year veteran of the SHPD. He will be assigned to lead the C patrol shift.

Sergeant Curtis Floyd is a six-year veteran of the SHPD. He will be assigned to the Support Services Division.

Sergeant Meaghan O’Leary is a six-year veteran of the SHPD. She will be assigned to the Field Operations Division.

Sergeant Lee Colvett is a two-year veteran of the SHPD. He will be assigned to the Field Operations Division.

Sergeant Daniel Willis is a two-year veteran of the SHPD. He will be assigned to the Field Operations Division.

Detective Jonathan Tiller is a two-year veteran of the SHPD. He will be assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division.

These promotions will be effective October 30th to fill vacancies across all three Department divisions.