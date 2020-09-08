Spring Hill PD Investigating Armed Robbery At Grand Reserve Apartments

According to a Facebook post officers are currently investigating an armed robbery report at The Grand Reserve Apartments on Commonwealth Dr. Saturday evening.

The suspects are a black and white male. (only description at this time) Both subjects were armed with handguns. One round was fired inside the apartment. The suspects did leave the victim’s apartment with several TVs and a video game system.

The possible suspect vehicle is described as a white sedan, possibly a Lexus. No one was injured.

If you have knowledge of this incident you can submit an anonymous tip here: https://www.springhilltn.org/…/Police-3/Report-Crime-Tips-73

