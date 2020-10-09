Spring Hill PD Investigating a Shooting in the 3800 Block of Old Port Royal Rd.

On October 8th at approximately 2 AM SHPD Officers were notified that there had possibly been a shooting in the 3800 block of Old Port Royal Rd. Officers responded to the area between McDonald’s and Waffle House.

Officers located several spent shell casings in the parking lot. Subsequent investigation revealed that there were three vehicles involved and some of the occupants were shooting at each other. At this time it is unknown if anyone was shot.

No vehicles or persons were on scene when the responding officers arrived. Possible descriptions of the vehicles are: white Chevy 2dr pickup with chrome rims, white Dodge Challenger with a black hood, and a white Chevy Suburban.

More details will be released when they become available. If you have information regarding this incident you can submit an anonymous tip here. You may also submit an anonymous tip to Maury County Crime Stoppers at

