Spring Hill Nutritional Manufacturer Violates Family Medical Leave Act

Investigation findings: U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigators found the Spring Hill nutritional manufacturer and packing company failed to allow an employee – approved for Family and Medical Leave Act-protected intermittent leave – to return to work. Citing their inability to accommodate the protected leave, the employer informed the employee they could not return to work until their doctor cleared all of their medical restrictions and the leave was no longer needed, a violation of the FMLA. Armada Nutrition LLC’s violation of the employee rights forced them to take more time off than needed as prescribed by their doctor.

Employer name: Nagase & Co. Ltd., operating as Armada Nutrition LLC

Investigation site: 4637 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Back Wages Recovered and Liquidated Damages: $12,652

Quote: “The Family and Medical Leave Act protects workers from being forced to choose between keeping their jobs or protecting their health,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Lisa Kelly in Nashville, Tennessee. “Employers who deny workers’ legal rights and attempt to manipulate those protections to serve their interests are likely to find it difficult to keep valued employees and recruit others they need to operate their businesses.”

“Employers unsure of their legal obligations under FMLA or other laws governing their pay practices should contact the Wage and Hour Division,” Kelly added.

Background: Employers can contact the Wage and Hour Division at its toll-free number, 1-866-4-US-WAGE. The division also offers numerous online resources for employers. Workers who feel they may not be getting the wages they earned may contact Wage and Hour Division in their state through a list and interactive online map on the agency’s website. Workers and employers alike can help ensure hours worked and pay are accurate by downloading the department’s Android Timesheet App for free.

Date: November 10, 2022

