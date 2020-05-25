



Due to the current State of Tennessee’s social distancing guidelines in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spring Hill Mayor’s Challenge, “Check Me Out” event has been canceled. This popular program, hosted by Spring Hill Parks & Recreation along with Healthier

Spring Hill began with a check-in on Monday, January 6th at Maury Regional Physical Therapy and had been scheduled to conclude on Monday, April 6th.

The “Check Me Out” event this year would require more than 10 volunteers and staff along with the more than 75-100 participants and therefore would go against the,Governor’s executive orders and CDC guidelines. Power Up Nutrition, who screened participants at the beginning of the Mayor’s Challenge, was to perform In-Body testing to measure body fat, metabolic age, muscle percentage, water percentage, and visceral fat. Maury Regional Physical Therapy was scheduled to provide a Functional Movement Screening.

Instead, all participants are now invited to write a short, one paragraph statement and include a picture of themselves – before and after, if they wish – describing how the Mayor’s Challenge helped them to make healthier choices in their day-to-day lives. Two prize packets will be awarded – one through Facebook, and one through email for those not on social media.

The goal of the Mayor’s Challenge was not weight loss, but rather, improvement in one’s overall health and the health of the community. Winners will be determined by their own achievement of improving their overall health and meeting their personal goals.

Questions may be directed to Sonjalyn Dickson Rine, Spring Hill Recreation Manager at

srine@springhilltn.org, or by calling 931-487-0027.



