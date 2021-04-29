Spring Hill Man Selected as New Tennessee Titans PA Announcer

“I am so pumped,” Rogers said to TennesseeTitans.com. “I couldn’t be happier. I am excited to represent the team, represent the state. And I promise you: I am going to bring it.”
Rogers is a season ticket holder and his dedication to the Titans began when he was seven years old.
A former football player, Rogers played for the University of Washington as a defensive lineman, he’s a sports broadcaster for Turner Sports, hosted “Really Big Things” on Discovery Channel and he also served as the host for Lifetime’s “Coming Home.”
In addition, he was a finalist on Season 3 of American Idol, appeared on the Price is Right, and is currently hosting a reality show “Summer Camp” on USA Network.
TennesseeTitans.com states Rogers will be replacing Duke Donegan who has been the public announcer since 1998 working the first Tennessee Oilers game during the 1998 season at Vanderbilt. Donegan was the voice Titans fans heard every game since games began at Nissan Stadium until Donegan retired at the end of 2020.
