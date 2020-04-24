Derek Spirk, a resident of Spring Hill, is just like many Nashvillians and people from around the country who were training for the St. Jude Rock N’ Roll Nashville Half Marathon scheduled for this Saturday, April 25. However, unlike many people, when the race was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Spirk didn’t stop training because of the commitment he made to Frankin-based non-profit Barefoot Republic and a group of runners from around the country.

In fact, Spirk decided he was going to need to get creative and do something very different in order to stay motivated and keep people engaged with the fundraising through the pandemic. “I was following an online challenge of runners participating in a 4x4x48 – that’s four miles every four hours for 48 hours. I thought these people had to be nuts. Shortly after, I became one of those nuts.

“See, none of us were running for ourselves,” he said of the group who refers to themselves as Team Run Barefoot. “We were running to raise money to send kids to camp. We were running to provide 200 scholarships to families who would never be able to afford to do this on their own. And now with COVID-19 and more families out of work than ever before, I know the need is going to be greater than when we started so quitting is not an option.”