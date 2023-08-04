Spring Hill Man Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Two Minors At Wal-Mart

On August 3, Spring Hill Police officers were called to Wal-Mart to investigate an alleged sexual assault of two children who are siblings ages 11 and 13.

The complainant told officers that the suspect was still in the parking lot. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle and were able to detain him for an interview.

During the course of the investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, John Hogue, 58 of Spring Hill and he was charged with aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery, and assault.

The alleged assault occurred inside the store while the family was shopping. Hogue was transported to the Williamson County Jail for booking.