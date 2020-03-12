In an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Spring Hill Public Library is suspending all library programs through the end of the month, March 31. The library will remain open, but all library programs within the time frame of Saturday, March 14 through Tuesday, March 31 are canceled. The library will reassess the need for further cancellations — and potential closure — weekly, and keep the public informed.

In a statement, the library writes:

If you or a household member are showing flu-like symptoms, please do not visit the library. You can renew your items online at www.springhilllibrary.org under “Library Catalog & Account” or by phone at 931-486-2932. When you do return items, please use the drop box and let our staff know via a phone call so we can take special care with cleaning them.

Meanwhile, check out e-books, e-audio, streaming movies and music through TN READS, hoopla, Tumblebooks and Freegal — all from the library’s website. Login with your library card.

For updates, look for our e-mail newsletter or website and follow us on Facebook (@springhillpubliclibrary), Instagram (@springhillpubliclibrary) and Twitter (@public_hill)