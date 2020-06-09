



The Spring Hill Library welcomes you back to the library beginning Tuesday, June 9th. They currently have temporary hours and available services at this time.

MONDAY-FRIDAY: 10:00-12:00 for vulnerable patrons only, 12:00-5:00 for all patrons. Curbside pickup from 10:00-1:00 only.

SATURDAY: Library Closed all day, curbside 10:00-1:00.

Please use the outside dropbox first to return items before entering the library. Please wear a mask and respect 6 feet of social distancing at all times.

Please limit your stay to less than an hour so that more patrons may use the facility. We will allow no more than 50 people in the building at a time. There will be no seating or meeting room use.

There will be a limited number of public computers available in order to maintain social distancing. Computer sessions will be limited to one hour per day, with exceptions made for proctored exams. On Saturdays, you may call 931-486-2932 to make an appointment, otherwise (Monday through Friday) you may come during open hours and wait for an available computer without appointment.



