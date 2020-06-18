The Spring Hill Library is open. Before visiting, here are some things you need to know.
HOURS:
Monday-Friday
10:00-12:00 vulnerable patrons only
12:00-5:00 all patrons
Curbside pickup: 10:00-12:00
CLOSED Saturday
Curbside pickup only: 9:00-1:00
Computers by appointment only
CLOSED Sunday
CAPACITY
Limit your stay to less than an hour so that more patrons may use the facility. No more than 50 people will be in the building at a time. There will be no seating or meeting room use.
FACE COVERINGS
Face masks or coverings are required for entry into the library building to protect vulnerable library users as well as staff. The only exceptions are children under the age of 2 years old. Library staff will be wearing face masks.
TEMPERATURE CHECKS
Temperature checks are also required for entry into the library building to protect vulnerable library users as well as staff. Please use the library entry with the sliding doors. Library staff will be posted at that entry with no-contact thermometers. Individuals with a temperature over 100.4° will not be able to enter.
RETURNING ITEMS
Please use the outside drop box first to return items before entering the library.
COMPUTERS
There will be a limited number of public computers available in order to maintain social distancing. Computer sessions will be limited to one hour per day, with exceptions made for proctored exams. On Saturdays, you may call 931-486-2932 to make an appointment, otherwise (Monday through Friday) you may come during open hours and wait for an available computer without an appointment.
The Spring Hill Library is located at 144 Kedron Pkwy.