



The Spring Hill Library is open. Before visiting, here are some things you need to know.

HOURS:

Monday-Friday

10:00-12:00 vulnerable patrons only

12:00-5:00 all patrons

Curbside pickup: 10:00-12:00

CLOSED Saturday

Curbside pickup only: 9:00-1:00

Computers by appointment only

CLOSED Sunday

CAPACITY

Limit your stay to less than an hour so that more patrons may use the facility. No more than 50 people will be in the building at a time. There will be no seating or meeting room use.

FACE COVERINGS

Face masks or coverings are required for entry into the library building to protect vulnerable library users as well as staff. The only exceptions are children under the age of 2 years old. Library staff will be wearing face masks.

TEMPERATURE CHECKS

Temperature checks are also required for entry into the library building to protect vulnerable library users as well as staff. Please use the library entry with the sliding doors. Library staff will be posted at that entry with no-contact thermometers. Individuals with a temperature over 100.4° will not be able to enter.

RETURNING ITEMS

Please use the outside drop box first to return items before entering the library.

COMPUTERS

There will be a limited number of public computers available in order to maintain social distancing. Computer sessions will be limited to one hour per day, with exceptions made for proctored exams. On Saturdays, you may call 931-486-2932 to make an appointment, otherwise (Monday through Friday) you may come during open hours and wait for an available computer without an appointment.

The Spring Hill Library is located at 144 Kedron Pkwy.



