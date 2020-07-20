



The Spring Hill Library is open as follows:

MONDAY-FRIDAY: 10:00-12:00 for vulnerable patrons only, 12:00-5:00 for all patrons. Curbside pickup from 10:00-12:00 only.

SATURDAY: Library Closed all day, curbside from 9:00-1:00 only.

Masks and temperature checks are required for entry.

Use the outside drop box first to return items before entering the library.

Respect six feet of social distancing at all times.

Please limit your stay to less than an hour so that more patrons may use the facility. No more than 50 people will be allowed in the building at a time. There will be no seating or meeting room use.

Computers: There will be a limited number of public computers available in order to maintain social distancing. Computer sessions will be limited to one hour per day, with exceptions made for proctored exams. On Saturdays, you may call 931-486-2932 to make an appointment, otherwise (Monday through Friday) you may come during open hours and wait for an available computer without appointment.

The Spring Hill Library is located at 144 Kedron Pkwy.



