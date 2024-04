Join the Spring Hill Library for the Community Garage/Yard Sale, hosted by Friends of the Library.

Hundreds of items at garage sale prices from all over the community will be available on the library grounds.

Address: 144 Kedron Parkway, Spring Hill, TN

Date: April 13, 2024

Times: 8am – 2pm

For more information, click here: https://ow.ly/2sSJ50QXXgF