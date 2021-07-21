Spring Hill Library Book Sale is Back July 30

The Friends of the Spring Hill Public Library is pleased to announce that the quarterly book sale is back! On July 30th and 31st at the Spring Hill Public Library’s Multimedia Room the Friends will have a vast array of paperback and hardback books, DVDs, audio books, music CDs and VHS tapes.

The hours are 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Friday and Saturday. The sale on Saturday ONLY will pause at 2:50 to get ready for the Super Sale that is 3:00 to 4:00! The Super Sale will be a little bit different this year. The price per bag is $10.00, however, there will be designated bags that will have to be purchased for $3.00. These are exceptionally large bags and will hold much more than the plastic grocery bags used in the past.

There will be a Membership table set up so patrons may join the Friends of the Spring Hill Public Library. This designated bag will be given to anyone who joins that day. Current members of the Friends are also entitled to a free bag and may pick one up the day of the sale.

This will also be a celebration with the library staff of the library opening August 2nd to regular hours and in-house programs that were cancelled during the pandemic.

We are also excited to have Hearty Hog’s Barbecue and Beach Company Shaved Ice food trucks set up in the parking lot during Saturday’s book sale. Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman’s band, The Bad Dog Band, will be playing classic rock and roll from 12:30 to 4:00.

You can also support the Friends by visiting the 2 nd Look Book Store that is open during library hours all year long. We also have a great selection of books on Amazon (www.Amazon.com/shops/friends_of_spring_hill_library) and Ghostlights Books, located on Main Street, also has a selection of our books for sale.

As you know this book sale is one of the main events that the Friends hold to raise money for the library. We have raised over $31,000. In the past 3 years, and that is including being shut down during the pandemic.