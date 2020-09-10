Spring Hill Library Announces Teen Art Activism Project

The Spring Hill Public Library announces a new teen art activism project called “Stitching Us Together.” Teens will be given the opportunity to express their opinions in a unique art form and help create a community quilt that addresses current social issues. Once complete, it will be displayed in the library.

“Activism through the arts is a powerful way to move an audience emotionally with beauty and symbolism, while expressing ideas and experiences. It’s a unique way to encourage social change,” said Teen Programming Coordinator Jessica Gray.

Quilt square kits are available at the Spring Hill Library for pick up through Friday, September 11. Each kit will lead participants through making an applique square (just using glue) that will be later sewn to form a large quilt. You can also find out how to make your own square and see handouts from the kit on https://www.springhilltn.org/610/Teens.

Live demos to help guide participants through the process will be available on the Spring Hill Library’s Facebook Page Mondays, September 21, 28, and October 5 at 4:00 p.m. Topic choices will include racial justice, gender equality, disability support, and religious freedom. Instructions will show how to craft a design using imagery, words, and symbols, as well as book recommendations for inspiration.

Completed squares will be due Monday, October 19. “Historically, quilting has been a wonderful way that communities have come together to share resources, skills, and ideas,” Jessica said, “and I think this will be a great way to have teens express their point of view about relevant topics we’re all talking and thinking about these days. Even though we can’t physically get together right now, this is a way to share our hearts through art.”