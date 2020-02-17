From coffee truck to brick and mortar, Legacy Coffee opened its first location inside Viking Pizza in Spring Hill back in 2018. Now, they are expanding to a second location.

You can find the soon to be open location in the Neapolis community, next to Spring Hill High School at 2547 Nashville Hwy, Columbia.

Owner Josh Merrill shared with us a few things that will be different at the second location.

“We are on a mission to revive the mundane! So we want our new location to be a place that will inspire the dreamers and fuel the doers in and around our community. We will have both a comfy section for those who want to chat with old friends or read, as well as, a work section for those who just need fuel for the day and WiFi.”

And something he wasn’t able to do at the other location, Merrill will have the capability to do now.

“One major difference you’ll see in the location is we will be air roasting our coffee on site! I have always loved the experience of watching an artisan in the process. Like watching a painter put a portrait on a canvas or a potter draw out a mug from a chunk of clay, we want our guests to experience the art of roasting coffee. They will be able to see, smell and taste some of the freshest coffee possible! We will have a viewing window that will allow guests to get right up close and watch green ( unroasted Coffee ) transform into the smooth, richly flavorful beans they know and love! All of which will be available for purchase in 16oz bags.”

In addition to the on-site roasting, Merrill says he will using “classically designed lever action espresso machine” which he says makes a phenomenal espresso and is entertaining to watch.

And like other coffee shops, you will be able to mobile order, there will be designated parking spaces, cash only line, and self serve drip coffee. All the ways he wants to make the customer experience more convenient.

Merrill hinted there are more surprises about the new location but wouldn’t reveal them yet. The Columbia location is slated to open by mid-March.

Until then, find Legacy Coffee at 3525 Kedron Road, Spring Hill. Hours of operation are Tuesday – Friday 6 a – 2 p, and Saturday 8 a – 1 p.

To stay current, follow Legacy Coffee on Facebook.