Spring Hill Kroger Opens Expansion

The Spring Hill Kroger at 4900 Port Royal Road recently opened its expansion on Monday, Jan. 3.

With the addition of the 33,500 square feet, the store is approximately 100,000 square feet, shared Kroger officials.

What’s new for customers? An expanded pharmacy with a two-lane drive-thru and a Little Clinic.

Customers will also see almost every department expanded with new fixtures and decor throughout the store.

To be completed by Spring 2022, the location will have a Starbucks and a Murray’s Specialty Cheese Shop with this project representing $13.5 million invested into the community.

The project was initially approved by city officials in July 2020.