Spring Hill Juvenile Runaway Suspected of Sexual Battery and Attempted Carjacking

Nov. 2nd – At about 4 PM officers responded to the parking lot of Kohl’s in Spring Hill to an attempted carjacking report. The vehicle owner was inside her vehicle when a male subject, later determined to be a runaway from the Tennessee children’s home, came into her vehicle. The car owner punched the male who then fled on foot.

Through the course of this investigation, it was also learned that the male allegedly grabbed a female on her buttocks in the parking lot of Sonic.

The juvenile was arrested and transported to the juvenile detention facility in Columbia.

MORE CRIME NEWS