SHFD Responds to Catastrophic House Fire on Iroquois Drive Monday

SHFD was alerted to a reported structure fire Monday afternoon in the 2000 block of Iroquois Dr. Units began arriving within seven minutes of dispatch to find a confirmed working fire. An alert neighbor seeing smoke, notified the occupants who were able to escape safely. The wind driven fire quickly extended up the rear of the home and into the attic and living spaces causing catastrophic damage to the entire home. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the SHFD Fire Investigation Unit.

SHFD was assisted by numerous agencies including: SHPD, Williamson County Rescue Squad, Williamson County Fire-Rescue, Williamson Health EMS, Maury Co., Fire Dept., both on scene and by covering the St2 district, City of Columbia Fire Dept., covering St1’s district, Williamson ECOM, ATMOS, MTE and the American Red Cross.

One firefighter sustained a minor hand injury and was evaluated on scene, while another firefighter was transported to an area hospital and later released following an evaluation of heat exhaustion.

