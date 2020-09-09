Spring Hill High to Close Thursday for Deep Cleaning

According to the Spring Hill High School Twitter account, they will be closed Thursday, September 10, 2020, for deep cleaning.

The faculty and staff will not report as well. The school will resume in-person on Wednesday, Sept. 23 except for seniors who will return on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to take their ACT exams.

All Sporting events and practices are canceled until September 22nd. Faculty and staff will report back to school on Friday, Sept. 11.

