Spring Hill High to Close Thursday for Deep Cleaning

According to the Spring Hill High School Twitter account, they will be closed Thursday, September 10, 2020, for deep cleaning.
The faculty and staff will not report as well. The school will resume in-person on Wednesday, Sept. 23 except for seniors who will return on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to take their ACT exams.
All Sporting events and practices are canceled until September 22nd. Faculty and staff will report back to school on Friday, Sept. 11.
https://springhillhighschool.mauryk12.org/
SHHS: The COVID Update pic.twitter.com/u1hCPY8VST
— Spring Hill High School (@SHHSRaidersTN) September 9, 2020
MAURY COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS COVID-19 ALERT *Updated September 9, 2020
Maury County Public Schools, Grades or Teams Closed due to Covid-19
- Spring Hill High School ALL returning 9/23
- — Spring Hill High Seniors only will return 9/22 for ACT Assessments
- Battle Creek Elementary School ALL returning 9/14
- CHS Volleyball Team returning 9/11
Schools with Classrooms closed or students out due to Covid-19 Protocols
- Battle Creek Elementary Second Grade Classroom returning 9/14
- EA Cox Middle Fifth Grade Classrooms returning 9/14
- Culleoka Unit School 16 Students returning 9/14
- Mt. Pleasant Middle 25 Students returning 9/14
- Santa Fe Unit School 11 Students returning 9/15
- Hampshire Unit School 6 Students returning 9/15
- Brown Elemenatary 16 Students returning 9/15
- Battle Creek Middle 16 Students returning 9/17
- EA Cox Middle 35 Students returning 9/17