Spring Hill Halts Utility Late Payment Fees, Cutoffs, Other Penalties

Once Trusted Vendor Failed to Produce Residents’ September Bills on Time

SPRING HILL, TN, October 14, 2021 – The City of Spring Hill is telling residents there will be no cutoffs, late payment fees or other penalties for utility bills due in November and December of this year.

Why? Because Spring Hill’s historically reliable utility billing services company failed to produce bills for September services on time. Payments for those September bills would have been due on October 15.

The problem is that people need ample notice, and the late bill for one month could arrive within days of the next month’s on-time utility bill.

Rather than putting the burden of close-together bills on residents’ minds and budgets, or creating the mistaken appearance of double billing, the city is spreading them out temporarily. Here are the new due dates:

Bills for services for September are due November 10.

Bills for services for October are due December 1.

Bills for services for November are due on December 17.

“Spring Hill doesn’t want one company’s negligence to disrupt people’s monthly budgets,” said Spring Hill City Administrator Pam Caskie. “And we surely don’t want to create even the mistaken impression of double billing.

“The city is fixing this problem,” Caskie said. “People deserve time to catch up because this wasn’t their fault.”

The city recommends that people sign up for email billing or, better yet, consider ACH payments. ACH payments are always on time and collected at the latest possible date.