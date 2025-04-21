Spring Hill Genealogy & Historical Society Returns for First Time in 21 Years

On March 27, 1999, the “Genealogy For Everyone” program at the Spring Hill Public Library voted to form the Spring Hill Genealogy & Historical Society. For a total of five years, Helen Dark, Effie Heiss, Mattie Laura Harris, Patricia Spears Thomas, Lois Glasgow, and many other members of the society printed a quarterly Spring Hill genealogy and history journal, hosted speakers at their monthly meetings at the library, and shared genealogy records any chance they could. Just five years later the society was disbanded due to the loss of many members.

Now, after 21 years of being gone, the society has returned and held their first meeting on March 5, 2025 at the Spring Hill Public Library as the Spring Hill Historical and Genealogical Society. Though the original society focused mainly on genealogy, this society will focus on Spring Hill history and genealogy equally.

Board members of the society are Benny Jett, president; Jim Hellier, vice president; Carolyn Jett, secretary; Michael Langley, treasurer; Richard Jackson; Tom Powers, Ph.D; Sissy Taylor; Nanette Taylor; and Corrine Tomlinson. Everybody interested in Spring Hill history and/or genealogy is invited to join the society. Dues are $25 (individual membership), $35 (family membership), $150 (Naomi B. Derryberry lifetime individual membership), and $200 (Naomi B. Derryberry lifetime family membership).

The society will hold gatherings, most often at the Spring Hill Public Library, for everyone to get together, share stories, and show pictures of “old Spring Hill” on the first Tuesday of each month starting at 5:00 PM (next gathering will be May 6th, at 5:00 PM, at the Spring Hill Public Library). To join the society, please fill out a membership form (which can be found on the society’s Facebook page or requested through email) and mail it with your dues to the address listed on the form.

Have questions? Feel free to contact the society at their email, [email protected], or their Facebook page.

