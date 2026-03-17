Spring Hill Founders’ Day Historic Home Tour Set For May 2

The Spring Hill Historical and Genealogical Society is proud to announce the inaugural Timeless Treasures : Spring Hill Founders’ Day Historic Home Tour, taking place on May 2nd, from 9AM to 4PM. Timeless Treasures is proudly presented by Platinum Sponsors Experience Maury County, Tennessee and the City of Spring Hill, Tennessee Historic Commission. The tour features six private homes, Rippa Villa and Grace Episcopal Church, offering a rare glimpse into Spring Hill’s architecture and to learn stories of the families who shaped our community.

The tour is self paced, allowing guests to explore at their own leisure, with docents stationed at each location to share historical details.

Tickets may be purchased by cash or check for $25. You may purchase tickets in Spring Hill at First Farmers and Merchants on Main Street and Port Royal, Spring Hill Antique Mall and Spring Hill Chamber. Tickets are available for purchase in Columbia at the Maury County Visitors Burea, Columbia Antique Marketplace and Carter’s Creek Antiques. For additional information go to https://www.historicspringhilltn.org.

Proceeds from Timeless Treasures support the Historic Spring Hill Cemetery for ongoing upkeep and perpetual care. The cemetery is located at 578 McClemore Avenue, Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Click for More Events

The Spring Hill Historical and Genealogical Society is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preserving and promoting our heritage. The society focuses on Spring Hill history and genealogy, offering a platform for people to share stories, show pictures of “old Spring Hill” and explore the city’s past.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email