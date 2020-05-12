



Mike Morein, owner of Spring Hill Formals, wants to give local students the prom they were looking forward to but did not get to experience due to COVID-19.

Morein has owned Spring Hill Formals for the last 13 years, serving the community and even those from surrounding states like Kentucky and Alabama.

“Most students shop for their dresses as early as November or December,” said Morein in talking about prom season 2020.

To ensure Williamson County high schools students did not have to miss prom this year, Morien planned a prom to take place this summer, for all Williamson County students.

Announcing the event on his Facebook page, the “2020 Prom Night” will be held on Monday, July 13 at Port Royal Park in Spring Hill and is open to students in Williamson County.

Morein has been working with volunteers to make a night to remember with music from local DJ Blake Osborne, photographer, refreshments, and luxury restroom trailers.

The ticket prices are $25 wtih the proceeds to benefit local nonprofit The Well. Morein says the event is limited to 1,000 students and already have tickets sold to those who attend Summit High School, Independence, and Franklin.

Morein shares a lot of work has gone into this event to help create memories for students and he wants to celebrate the kids with this first-time county-wide event.

On the event page, it is noted to attend: you must be a 2020 Junior or Senior in high school. Underclassmen can attend as a guest of an upperclassman only. No one over the age of 21 can attend as a guest. At the check in table, you must present your ticket and a form of identification to enter. Acceptable forms of ID include: School ID or Driver’s License. Law enforcement will be present at the event.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit the event page. Visit Spring Hill Formals Facebook for the latest news or to make an appointment to shop at the store.



